KIMS Celebrates Bone & Joint Week with Awareness Campaigns

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in association with Indian Orthopaedics Association (IOA) and Odisha Orthopaedics Association (OOA) celebrated a week-long Bone and Joint Week from August 1 to 6 and organised Bone and Joint Day on August 4 with awareness campaigns at KIIT, KIMS and KISS sensitizing students on “Road traffic accidents.”

The campaign was organized under the IOA Mission “Save Road Accident Victims”. While Prof Tanmoy Mohanty addressed students at KIIT International School, Dr Asim Samanta and Prof Mohanty spoke to nurses and pharmacists at KIMS and Dr Saurav Narayan Nanda and Dr Bijay Kumar Sahu spoke to students of KISS University.

Similarly, on August 3 HoD Department of Orthopaedics KIMS Prof Debashish Mishra conducted a day-long free consultation and bone density scan for patients. Four Faculty members of the Department of Othropaedics, KIMS Prof Debashish Mishra, Prof Tanmoy Mohanty, Dr K Srikant, Dr Sumanyu Kumar Satpathy and Dr Amlan Dash had talks on popular FM channels on the theme of IOA Mission “Save Road Accident Victims” and sensitized listeners on the theme of how to build strong bones.

Around 1,200 students and police personnel, traffic police, and paramedical staff were trained on August 4. During the week from August 1 to 6 awareness programs like healthy bone and joint, Bone Mineral Density (BMD) camps and estimation of Osteoporosis and its management, prevention, and how to take safety precautions to prevent accidents were organized across the State.

The Bone and Joint Week in Odisha under the aegis of IOA was celebrated under the guidance of President OOA Dr. Saskar Rao, Honourary Secretary Prof. Dr Basanta Kumar Behera and other senior Professors like Prof Dr Tanmoy Mohanty, Prof Dr Debashish Mishra, Prof Dr NC Mohapatra, Prof. Dr. Biswajit Sahu and others. Prof. Dr. Madan Sahu, Dr. Shaktiprasad Dash and Dr. Debabrata Padhi actively participated.

BLS Training was given to different categories by our OOA members at different institutions like KIMS Medical College, Capital Hospital and PG institutions, Sum Hospital, Hightech medical college, SCB Medical College, Padmini Hospital and medical college, MKCG medical college, Baripada medical college, MCL hospital Talcher and other medical colleges, informed Dr. Behera.