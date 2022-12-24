KiiTIS 16th Annual Day Celebrated; Students Put Up Dazzling Show

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24: The 16th Annual Day celebration of KiiT International School “Udaan Unlimited-2022” was observed at the KIIT Campus with a colourful cultural show by the students.

The event was inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta in the presence of KiiTIS Chairperson Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Director and Principal of the school Dr Sanjay Suar, among others.

Dr Samanta called upon the young students to remain rooted to humanitarian values and cause. “The KIIT brand has now got a pan-world recognition and wherever one goes, KIITians are there to greet and recognize you. However, you must work hard to match the demanding expectations and prove your mettle,’’ he underlined.

KiiTIS Chairperson Dr Mona Lisa Bal emphasized on nurturing human ideas as the ideas distinguish one person from another. “With the development of technologies, performances can be enhanced with technical assistance, but ideas are unique and have their own USPs,” she explained.

School Director and Principal Dr Sanjay Suar reiterated the motto of the institution – “selfless service and endless learning” – as the hallmark of KiiTIS, besides its unique pedagogical practices. He declared that the school will have Dr Rory from London to head International Curriculum.

He said the School has collaborated with the National Institute of Education, Singapore for teachers’ training and developing Mathematics curriculum. Similarly, Royal Society of Chemistry, UK and the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation India has approved KiiTIS to be the hub for training teachers, students and conducting global examinations in science. Burlington English is the new edition in the Department of Language at the school.