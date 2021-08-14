KIIT University holds 17th Annual Convocation Ceremony today

Bhubaneswar: The Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan graced the 17th annual convocation ceremony of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University as the Chief Guest today. The ceremony is being held amid the Covid protocols.

The 17th Annual Convocation of KIIT University is for all the graduating students in the academic Session 2020-21 was held at 10 am on virtual mode in the presence of founder of KIIT and KISS university Prof Achyuta Samanata.

The Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry (1987) and French chemist Jean-Marie Lehn will deliver the Convocation lecture.

Indian spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) will receive her Honorary Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt. Honoris Causa) at the ceremony today. The founder of ENAM group and Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation and Founder- Director, FLAME University Vallabh Bhanshali will also be conferred with Honoris Cause degree by KIIT University today.

The link for virtual convocation and rehearsal (online) was shared on August 12 and a full-scale online rehearsal of the function was held on August 13.

Watch the live streaming of the Annual Convocation Ceremony: KIIT ! 17th Convocation Ceremony