KIIT University gets Education Eminence Award 2021

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Sunday got the Education Eminence Award 2021. The prestigious award has been given by News18 Bangla, the Bengali news channel of News18 Network.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University Sasmita Samanta was supposed to receive the award on behalf of the institute. However, as she could not attend the event, the Kolkata Bureau head of Kalinga TV, Pramod Mohanty, received the citation and certificate.

All the educationists and dignitaries who took part in the award ceremony hailed the commitment and sacrifice of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University.

The award has been given to the KIIT for its outstanding performance in building knowledge and contributions to the society.

