KIIT to support footballers of Boudh and Kandhamal districts for 2 years: Achyuta Samanta

Phulnbani: The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University will support the football players of Boudh and Kandhamal districts for the next two years, informed Kandhamal MP and KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

Advertisement

Samanta’s announcement came following the entry of Kandhamal into the final of the 62nd Senior Men Inter-District Football Championship for Sahani Cup. The Kandhamal football team entered the final for the first time after defeating Bargarh 2-1 at Bidanasi Ground in Cuttack.

Apart from making the announcement, the Kandhamal MP also congratulated and felicitated the players. With the aim to boost the morale of the players, he also announced to give cash award of Rs 2 lakh to the team if they become the champion of the tournament and Rs 1 lakh if they become the runners-up.

He hoped that Kandhamal will become the winner of the final match which is slated to be played on May 17 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The Senior Men Inter-District Football Championship for Sahani Cup is jointly being organised by the Football Association of Odisha and the State Sports & Youth Service Department.

Moreover, Samanta said that a number of decisions have been taken for the promotion of sports in Boudh and Kandhamal districts. As part of this, the KIIT University will support the footballers of Boudh and Kandhamal districts for two years.

The football players of Boudh and Kandhamal if want can stay in KIIT University and continue their practice at the high-performance centre, Samanta said adding that coaching will be provided at the grassroot level.

He further said that decision will be taken for the development of the football grounds in Boudh and Kandhamal districts. Besides, floodlights will be installed in 5-6 football grounds.

“Special coaching camps will be organised for the players or athletes of Boudh and Kandhamal districts who will be taking part in the district or national level competitions. Special (even financial) help will also be provided to the players who make it to the national teams. If they want to pursue their studies, they also can take admission and complete their education free of cost,” said the Kandhamal MP.