Bhubaneswar: International Women’s Day was celebrated on virtual-cum-physical mode at KIIT, KIMS & KISS on 8th March 2021. Addressing the gathering virtually from New Delhi, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “The more the women are empowered, the greater will be the development of the society, state and nation.

Women employees have made significant contributions in the growth of KIIT, KIMS and KISS as a whole. From extending employment to women to giving them free hand in carrying out their duties at the top executive level of the institute, we have substantiated the true meaning of women empowerment.”

All the women employees of KIIT Group of Institutions & KISS will get Covid vaccine free of cost, Dr. Samanta declared. A Women Forum will be established at KIIT to look after the welfare of the women employees and girl students of KIIT Group of Institutions & KISS. Unless ample opportunities are given to women, their all round development can’t even be imagined, stated, adding that education is the bedrock of women empowerment.

Gracing the occasion as the chief speaker, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and National Commissioner- Rangers at Bharat Scouts & Guides said that more women are now aspiring to get educated as a result of special schools, colleges and universities established to serve their purpose. To empower women, awareness plays a vital role, she said, adding that the objectives of Women’s Day should be carried out throughout the year instead of a single day notionally.

Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU and Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-Vice Chancellor also spoke on the occasion. Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar proposed the vote of thanks.