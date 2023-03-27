KIIT to hold programmes of All India Chess Federation

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology ( KIIT ), which has been popularizing chess for past 15 years, has achieved yet another success in the field of sports. The institution has been affiliated to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and is now eligible to conduct various programmes under the administrative body.

KIIT is the first and only private academy in the country to get this affiliation. Following the approval by the AICF’s executive council, a special general council meeting was held on Sunday which also approved the agreement. As a result of this partnership, KIIT will now be able to directly host Grandmaster tournaments as well as various events of the World Chess Federation.

KIIT and KIIS founder and Kandhamal MLA, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, thanked FIDE Advisory Board Chairman and Asian Chess Federation Deputy President Bharat Singh Chouhan and AICF Joint Editor Ranjan Mohanty for this historic partnership.

Dr. Samanta said in his speech that chess will get all support from Odisha and the plan is to make the state stand number one in the game across the country. Notably, since 2011 Chess has been included in the school curriculum at KIIT & KISS under the auspices of the Indian Chess Association by FIDE.