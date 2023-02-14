KIIT to conduct mega blood donation camp tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University is organizing a mega blood donation camp at Campus 13 (Indoor Stadium) tomorrow.

The blood donation camp is being organized as part of the Art of Giving and to mark the Silver Jubilee Celebration of KIIT Deemed to be University.

The blood donation camp, which is also Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta’s vision, will start at 8 AM and continue till 2 PM.

Anyone who wants to donate blood can go to the venue and donate following registration. You can contact to Abhay Kumar Mohanty (Mob: 7978011621) if need any help regarding the blood donation camp.