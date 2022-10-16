KIIT Technology Business Incubator Receives National Intellectual Property Awards

Bhubaneswar: Adding yet another feather to its cap, KIIT Technology Business Incubator has been conferred the ‘National Intellectual Property Awards for 2021 and 2022’ by the Controller General of Patents, Design, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) today.

The awards for both years were presented under the category of ‘Best Incubator for Nurturing the IP’.

The award was received by Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO of KIIT-TBI and was given during the ‘National IP awards 2021&2022’ ceremony in New Delhi.

The award was presented in the presence of Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Anurag Jain, Secretary DPIIT, Shruti Singh, JS-IPR, DPIIT and Prof Unnat P Pandit, CGPDTM.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulates Dr. Suar for this achievement of KIIT School of Bio-Technology.