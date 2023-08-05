KIIT TBI organises five startup events in Bhutan and India on single day

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5: KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) has successfully hosted the five startup events with the startup founders from India and Bhutan, on a single day. These five meticulously planned startup events covered a diverse range of topics, catering to varied interests and sectors.

On 3rd and 4th of August, KIIT TBI organized a two-day Regional Start-up Network (RSN) formative workshop in Bhutan. The event brought together the top 20 selected startups from Bhutan, providing them with invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and mentorship to accelerate their growth and create impact.

KIIT-TBI organised AWE In-person sessions with 25 selected women entrepreneurs at each of the four locations across three states – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The event took place in Bhubaneswar, Tirupati, Warangal, and Visakhapatnam, aiming to empower women entrepreneurs with essential knowledge and skills to navigate the business landscape and overcome challenges. The Academy for Women Entrepreneurship fostered an environment of learning, networking, and mentorship, supporting women in their entrepreneurial journey.

These events exemplified KIIT TBI’s dedication to building an entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving innovations through startups, and fostering entrepreneurial spirit among students, youths, and professionals. By offering comprehensive support, guidance, and resources, the institution strives to contribute to the growth and success of startups and entrepreneurs in the South Asian region.

Over a decade, KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT TBI) has been successfully running different startup support programs, offering resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to transform ideas into successful businesses. It has emerged as a premier incubation center in the country and the subcontinent.