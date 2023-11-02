KIIT-TBI gets global recognition

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI), the innovation hub of KIIT, has been conferred the ‘Incubator of the Year 2023’ Award by the Asian Association of Business Incubation (AABI) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The award was received by Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO of KIIT-TBI and Director-General (R&D and Innovation), KIIT. This recognition is a result of the outstanding achievements of KIIT-TBI in the field of technology incubation. To date, it has supported over 400 startups in various sectors, including life sciences, biotechnology, medtech, digital health, renewable energy, agritech, Green tech, social incubation, and manufacturing-focused incubations.

KIIT-TBI is supported by various Indian Government funding agencies such as the DST-NIDHI Scheme, DBT-BIRAC, MeiTy-MSH, MSME, iDeX (Ministry of Defence), among others. The Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, has acknowledged KIIT-TBI as a Center of Excellence.

Additionally, the Government of India’s DBT-BIRAC has established the BIRAC Regional Centre for Technology Promotion (BRTC) at KIIT-TBI to foster bio-entrepreneurship in the East and Northeast regions of India. KIIT-TBI has not only been recognized as one of the top incubators in India but is now also acknowledged at the international level.

“The incubator is reaching new heights and creating one of the most conducive models for technology business incubation. This international recognition will drive us to accomplish even greater things in technology incubation,” said Dr. Suar. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, congratulated Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar and the KIIT-TBI team for this prestigious recognition.

