Bhubaneswar: A KIIT student has brought laurel to the State as he won the Best Documentary Award.

Rajkishore Mohapatra, a 4th semester student of KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences, has won the Best Documentary Award for his documentary film ‘TAMAS’ at FMC Weekend Fest, IIT Varanasi recently.

FMC Weekend Fest is India’s first and largest digital arts festival organized by Film and Media Council, IIT (BHU) Varanasi. The documentary is based on the life of one of the youngest person in Odisha to undergo a gender change surgery.

Also read: Technodium-2021: KIIT Students Bag First Prize For E-Cycle Concept Prototype

Earlier in 2019, Rajkishore’s documentary ‘Maya – A State of Trance’, based on the underprivileged kids of Bhubaneswar falling victim to drug abuse also won the Best Documentary award in Philadelphia Youth Film Festival and was selected in various other festivals.

Rajkishore Mohapatra was also honoured with Youth in Outstanding Contribution for Social Cause Award in 2019.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulates Rajkishore for his achievement.

Watch the said video here: Video courtesy: YouTube