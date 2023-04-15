KIIT Student Trishna Ray crowned Miss Teen Universe India

Jaipur: KIIT University student Trishna Ray has been crowned Miss Teen Universe India 2023. Ray participated in the national pageant of Miss Teen Diva held in Jaipur Rajasthan from 6th-13th April 2023.

Trishna Ray bagged 3 subtitles during the pageant (Beauty with Brains, Best in Ramp Walk and Best in Speech Round) and also got sashed as Miss Teen India East.

There were 36 national finalists of the Miss Teen Diva competition, which was conducted by Glamanand Pvt Ltd & Bharat 24 channel.

With the win, Trishna Ray, who is a student of KIIT School of Fashion Technology, will now represent India at Miss Teen International.

Also Read: Y20 Consultations Kicks Off At KIIT DU