KIIT Student Makes Odisha Proud, Gets First Position At National Level Parade

By IANS
Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University student Akash Nayak has brought laurels to Odisha by getting the first position at a national level parade competition.

Nayak, who is a Commander and the son of Itamati College Principal Ashok Nayak and Lathipada Zone Zilla Parishad member Aruna Nayak, got the first position at a national level parade competition held in Delhi recently.

Akash dreamed of participating in the NCC and in the All-India Parade in Lalkila, New Delhi since his childhood. In order to fulfill his dream, he joined the NCC while he was in his third-year of Mechatronics at KIIT.

He was attending classes and fitness training online during the restriction due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Akash Nayak performed well at the all-India-level parade following which he was ranked first. He thanked the founder of KIIT Univerisity Dr. Achyut Samanta, staff of the institute, and all his well-wishers for his success.

On the other hand, the founder of KIIT also congratulated Akash for his achievement.

