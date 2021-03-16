KIIT Student Bhavani Devi Makes History! Becomes First Ever Indian Fencer To Qualify For Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) student and sabre fencer Bhavani Devi created history by becoming the first-ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

Bhavani qualified for the Olympic spot through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method in the ongoing Fencing World Cup on Sunday.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Bhavani Devi for her historic achievement. “Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wished to @IamBhavaniDevi,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat.

Likewise, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) also personally spoke with Bhavani Devi over the phone and congratulated her and wished her all the best for the mega sporting event.

Bhavani is pursuing her PhD in Management from KIIT University since last year. I consider myself fortunate to be able to support many budding sportspersons including her. She is in Italy now, and congratulated her over a video call. Wishing her the best!



