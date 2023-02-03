KIIT Silver Carnival Kicks Off

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Silver Jubilee Carnival of KIIT Deemed-to-be-University got off to a colourful start on Friday. It was inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

The carnival marks the penultimate phase of the three-month-long Silver Jubilee celebration of the University. The carnival will continue up to February 16. The entire campus along with different schools and departments has been given a decorative look with illuminations. Decorative plants and flowers have added to the beauty of the green campus along with fancy lights at night. No wonder then, a festive mood has enveloped the university campus.

Cultural programmes have been scheduled during the carnival. Prominent singers and artists will visit the campus every evening to entertain the crowd. Food stalls have been set up, offering a range of delicacies.

The inauguration of the carnival was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of KIIT Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC Prof Saranjit Singh, Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, senior officers, faculty members and students of KIT educational institutions, among others.