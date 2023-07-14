KIIT signs MoU with TATA Power 

Bhubaneswar: The city based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tata Power Company Limited (Mumbai) here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed for the academic, research and development projects as well as the co-creation of products and solutions for the energy distribution and allied areas.

The collaboration of KIIT and TATA Power is expected to help the students by exposing them to a wealth of knowledge, expertise and experience.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Prof. Sasmita Samanta, the Vice Chancellor (VC) and Subir Verma, the HR Head, T& D Cluster Companies, Tata Power and his team.

Verma aslo visited KIIT campus and discussed various potential future involvement prospects with the staff.

