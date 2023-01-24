State

KIIT Signs MoU with NBCC for Skill-based Training for KIIT-KISS Students

The function was attended by the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and GM HR of NBCC Debasis Satapathy.

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Deemed-to-be-University on Tuesday signed an MoU with the National Building Constructions Corporation (NBCC) to impart skill-based programmes to the students of both KIIT and KISS and make them industry ready.

The function was attended by the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and GM HR of NBCC Debasis Satapathy. As per the MoU, skill development and industry-oriented internship training will be provided for KIIT and KISS students with a focus on SC/ST and students from the financially weaker section.

In his address, Dr Samanta called upon NBCC to also set up a research facility on the KIIT campus. He said that KIIT has witnessed significant growth over the years and has excelled in various national and international rankings.

The GM of NBCC hailed the achievements of KIIT and said that it is one of the few institutions from Odisha known the world over.

