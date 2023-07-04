KIIT Shines in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023

Bhubaneswar: KIIT has consistently excelled in various rankings and accreditations. Every year, universities and educational institutions are ranked according to various criteria by various government and private organizations globally. As the only institution in Odisha, KIIT has always excelled due to its quality.

KIIT Deemed to be University has once again demonstrated its strong academic foundation, securing an impressive 12th position among Indian universities and ranking in the esteemed cohort of 151-200 worldwide in the prestigious Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023.

In the recently released Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2023, KIIT claimed the 13th position among Indian universities and secured the 147th spot in Asia.

The Young University Ranking was determined based on several criteria, including teaching quality, research output, citation impact, international outlook, and industry income.

Despite being only 25 years old as an institution and 19 years old as a university, KIIT has now emerged on par with established and long-standing institutes in India, which have been in existence for over 50 years, thanks to the academic accolades it has received.

The faculty, teachers, students, and staff of KIIT and KISS expressed their profound gratitude to Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, which have played a pivotal role in the university’s remarkable success.