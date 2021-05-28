KIIT School of Architecture And Planning Ranked 4th by GHRDC

By WCE 2
kiit school of architecture and planning
kiit school of architecture and planning

Bhubaneswar: School of Architecture & Planning, KIIT Deemed to be University has been ranked 4th nationally by Global Human Resource Development Centre (GHRDC), New Delhi. GHRDC is a research-based organization involved in the rating and ranking of B-Schools, Engineering and Hotel Management Colleges in India since 1997.

KIIT School of Architecture and Planning is rich in diversity, creativity, and scholarship. With a mission to educate future designers to shape collaborations, synthesize complexity and catalyze transformation for the public good, and foster research in all scales of the built environment – local, regional, national and international – the School offers full-time courses in architecture at the undergraduate level.

kiit school of architecture and planning

Being a young school, KIIT School of Architecture & Planning has been appreciated by students and parents across the country. At present, the School is offering five-year degree course in Architecture. There is proposal to start the Master Degree Programme in Urban Planning in the coming years.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated Prof. S. S. Ray, Director, KIIT School of Architecture & Planning for this success. He also appreciated the faculty, staff and students of KSAP for their dedication and passion to strive towards excellence

You might also like
State

Rozalin Looses Life To Covid, Was Famous For Dancing In ICU To Encourage Patients

State

Odisha Govt Extends Deadline For Global Tender Of Covid Vaccine Procurement

State

PM Modi In Odisha, Reviews Cyclone Yaas Damage In Meeting

State

Indian Navy Continues Restoration In Odisha Post Cyclone Yaas

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.