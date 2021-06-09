Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 30th in the Overall Category among Indian universities by the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021. It has achieved the 15th Rank in the General Engineering (overall category) in the country. Like every year, KIIT has retained its position among top institutions in India, such as IITs, NITs and a few private universities.

The performance of KIIT-DU in the rankings is more laudable as it offers more than 200 academic programmes with many subjects. Had the academic programmes been less, it would have achieved a much higher ranking. The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021 judge universities across all core areas of teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfers, and international outlook. According to the rankings, KIIT-DU performed satisfactorily in the overall category among all public and private universities in India.

KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter the Asia University Rankings 2021 of THE. It is the only Deemed to be University from Odisha to make it to the list. The Asia University Rankings put the spotlight on the best Universities in Asia and utilize broad parameters of Teaching, Research, International Outlook and Industrial Output.

Earlier, KIIT-DU became the only self-financing university from eastern India and Odisha to enter the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings, which list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger. KIIT is only 17 years old as a university and 24 years old as an institute. It has also been achieving impressive positions continuously in various global rankings of higher education institutions. Staff, students, management and well-wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top-level Universities in the world. KIIT has been performing at par with the most prestigious institutions in India like the IITs, NITs and other reputed universities. This is the success of KIIT, said Dr. Samanta.