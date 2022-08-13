KIIT R & D and Innovation DG Mrutyunjay Suar felicitated

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Director General, Research & Development and Innovation, KIIT Deemed-to-be University and CEO of KIIT-TBI has been felicitated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, for his achievement in the field of innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship. He won praise and appreciation from the Department during the DST Start-up Utsav on August 12 in New Delhi.

Dr. Suar has been dedicatedly working on fostering innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship in the country. His leadership, commitment and valuable contribution in creating a successful incubation model is an inspiration to incubator professionals and motivate them to excel with good incubation skills and management practices. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS congratulated him for his outstanding success.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Suar said, “It has been possible due to the efforts of Dr. Samanta and his vision to excel in Research and Development and igniting young minds. Years back, Dr. Samanta had established the School of Biotechnology in KIIT Deemed-to-be University and provided the state-of-the-art infrastructure for quality innovation, which has resulted in creating a top-ranking center of its kind in the entire nation today.”