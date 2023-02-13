KIIT Organises ‘Konvergence’ to Showcase Richness of India’s Cultural Heritage

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13: It was an evening dedicated to the classical dance forms of India as well as folk dance at the ongoing KIIT Silver Karnival. The colour and the richness mesmerised the audience and kept the students hooked to their place as the artists weaved their magic with speechless performances.

The artists had converged from across the country in the National Cultural Festival ‘Konvergence’ organised to commemorate the Silver Jubilee Celebration of KIIT Deemed-to-be-University.

The festival saw 25 dance forms from 25 states celebrating not only unity in diversity but also showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. ‘Konvergence’ is the vision of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

The classical dance performances included Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipadi, and Mohiniyattam among others, while the traditional folk dance included Chau, Jhumar, Bihu, Bhangda and many more.

As many as 25 popular dance troupes from 25 states performed at the KIIT Cricket stadium, showcasing the richness of the classical dance forms.

The Silver Karnival is being organised in the last leg of the three-month-long silver jubilee celebration, an occasion for KIIT to express gratitude to all who have helped KIIT occupy its pride place in the education sphere.