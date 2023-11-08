KIIT-KISS observe 91st birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal

Bhubaneswar: The 91st birth anniversary of late Pradyumna Bal, a noted parliamentarian, journalist and founder president of KIIT and KISS was observed at KIIT and KISS Universities today.

Different programs were organised to on the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of Pradyumna Bal. while attending one of the events, KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta recalled the life changing lessons he had learned from Bal.

Samanta said that Bal was a visionary person, who used to say that one who works will have no problems in life. His lessons are being implemented at KISS which is why it is flourishing. He always thought for the betterment of the neglected, poor and tribals of the society.

Samanta also took to his X handle and paid his rich tribute to Bal. “I pay my tributes to Late Shri P K Bal ji on his 91st Birth Anniversary. Every year, we at KIIT & KISS remember his great contributions. His belief that ‘work is worship’ is a principle I hold close, and it has been the cornerstone of KIIT & KISS’ journey to excellence,” he said in an X post.

Prior to this, rich tributes were given to Pradyumna Bal at KIMS Hospital. The dignitaries garlanded the statue of Bal set up on the premises of the health centre.