KIIT KISS KIMS salute Corona Warriors sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Responding the appeal of the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, the fraternity of KIIT, KISS and KIMS recited “Bande Utkala Janani” at KIMS Campus on 30th May, 2020 at 5.30 PM as a mark of respect towards the Corona warriors.

Showing solidarity with the frontline COVID warriors including Doctors, Nurses, Paramedical staff and others, Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, “We should honour these Health Professionals and other workers who as COVID warriors have engaged themselves round the clock in the service of Corona patients”.

Dr Samanta also thanked staff of KIIT, KISS and KIMS who are dedicatedly preparing and distributing food and other essential commodities to the needy people, including Police personnel on duty till date.

