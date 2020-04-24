Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS have taken a series of initiatives to help people of Odisha and provided support to the State Government in the battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest initiative, KIIT and KISS have extended a helping hand to the Tibetan communities in Jiranga and Chandragiri of Gajapati district in Odisha.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is not an immediate concern in this far flung area of Odisha, hunger and poverty remains an issue in many settlements in and around Chandragiri.

The KIIT and KISS family have provided basic essentials and grocery for at least a month to the Tibetan families settled in Chandragiri and to the monks of Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery in Jirang, the largest Buddhist monastery in Eastern India.

Besides food, a kit containing essential items like sanitizers, hand wash, sanitary napkins and masks were also provided by KIIT and KISS, facilitated under the visionary leadership of Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Lok Sabha MP from Kandhamal and Founder or KIIT & KISS.

Feminine hygiene products were also handed over to District Administration for distribution among women and girls in Ganjam.

Notably, KIIT and KISS have provided grocery for two old age homes in Chandragiri and have pledged to adopt both and take care of all finances henceforth.

“This crisis is not going to pass soon; it will take its time. Each one of us is inextricably connected to each other. We can overcome these difficult and unimaginable days only by being together. The real war with Corona is not now, it is also the aftermath”, said Dr. Samanta, while informing that their contact with the monastery dates back to a decade.

Guru Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, the head Lama of the Monastery has congratulated Dr. Samanta for his thoughtful leadership and compassion.

