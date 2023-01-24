KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta visits SRFT Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: Founder on KIIT and KISS and Member of Parliament Achyuta Samanta, visited the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFT) in Kolkata on Monday.

On this occasion, the Director and other staff members of the institute felicitated him. While visiting the various departments in the institute the Dean Bipin Vijay and Registrar Sushru Sharma informed Dr. Samanta about various issues.

It is noteworthy that, this film education institute of the Government of India has maintained its uniqueness globally. The MP said that the institute has made an important contribution to the welfare of the country and has made the role of films in rural life is particularly dominant.

MP Achyuta Samanta on his visit to SRFT said that due to the long experience of the present Director Himansu Khatua in this field, it will be possible to implement the approach of the Government of India. Some of the students of this institute also met and discussed with Dr. Samanta the various aspects of film making.

Dr. Samantha was welcomed by many dignitaries on his arrival at the Kolkata airport. Many academicians expressed their gratitude to him for the mega guardians meet that became a topic of discussion in the world.