KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta visits newly built Kalahandi KISS branch

By WCE 5

Bhawanipatna: Founder of KISS and KIIT, Dr. Achyuta Samanta visited the Kalahandi branch of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Thursday. KISS, Kalahandi is situated in Badli village near Bhawanipatna. Admission to this institution will begin from the next academic session. Dr. Samanta reviewed progress of the work there.

On this occasion a meeting was held where Odisha Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, Dharmagarh MLA Mousadhi Bag, Lanjigarh MLA Pradeep Dishari were present. The dignitaries praised effort of Dr Samanta for establishing such an institution in Kalahandi district. They hoped that establishment of KISS in the district will be a ray of hope for the students of Kalahandi.

Many former students of KISS and parents of KISS students were present in the meeting and thanked Dr. Samanta for the institution. The students will get education, boarding facility and food along with healthcare facility completely free of cost. The centre also has all ultramodern facilities like KISS Bhubaneswar.

During the visit to Kalahandi Dr Samanta garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Rendo Majhi in Bhawanipatna.

