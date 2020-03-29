KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta provides lunch to 1200 on duty cops during lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  Police are doing commendable duty during the ongoing lock down in Odisha. In fact, Police and Media have made easy work of doctors. And for this KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has thanked Police, media and doctors of Odisha.

Dr. Samanta provided lunch to 1200 odd police officials who have been deployed at different places of the capital city during lock down. The lunch comprised of food items including chicken, sweets, paneer, curd, raita and water bottle. The food packets were provided to them at the place of their deployment.

Apart from this Dr. Samanta has also taken an initiative to feed birds and animals. As hotels and eateries across Bhubaneswar are closed due to lock down, birds and animals are not getting food to eat. Keeping this in mind he has taken this initiative to feed animals and birds. On Sunday cows, dogs, bulls and birds in between Shailashree Vihar and Patia were fed cooked food.

In another endevour, Dr. Samanta has also planned to provide food stuff to the slum dwellers who are facing utmost difficulty to arrange meal during this lock down. As per the plan, flattened rice, sugar, dry fruits will be given to about 40,000 poor people living in the slums. This will grow immunity. The food materials will be provided 3 times a week.

