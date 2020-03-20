KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta leaves no stone unturned to prevent COVID 19

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country and in the state many measures are being taken to fight against the deadly disease. In this context, Founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) are taking every possible step to help out people to stand against coronavirus. He has adopted some major steps for KIIT and KISS.

As per Dr. Samanta’s Facebook posting, 5000 non-teaching staff at KIIT and KISS have been given compulsory paid leave to be at their homes, and conduct training and sensitization programmes in their own native blocks and panchayats.

Dr. Samanta has said in the post, “Awareness, I believe, should be encouraged and spread far and wide at the grass root levels and communities should be effectively prepared to tackle this deadly menace looming large upon us. IEC in a proper manner to the panchayats through our staff, supporting the initiative and advisory of the state and health entities will help us together fight this battle.”