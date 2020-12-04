KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta helps physically challenged persons to become self sufficient

Bhubaneswar: Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been working on making the physically challenged people self-sufficient for the last many years.

On behalf of KISS Foundation, Dr Samanta has been providing assistance to the India Charitable Trust run institution of physically challenged people at Bharatpur on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar for the last five years.

The physically challenged young boys and girls of this institution had urged Dr Samanta to help them becoming self-sufficient. Accordingly, the Kandhamal MP started providing them financial assistance.

During lockdown period this year, which had been imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Samanta had provided assistance to these physically challenged people with which they purchased sewing machines, incense stick and phenyl manufacturing machine etc. and its raw materials. Now, they have become self-sufficient after selling these products in the market.

The youths exhibited the products to Dr Samanta on Friday. Being happy with the success of the youths he said that their act will inspire others.