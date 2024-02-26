KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand to family of physically challenged

Jajpur: KIIT and KISS Founder and Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta has extended helping hand towards a family of physically challenged. Dr Samanta helped the family of a youth named Jagannath Sethy from Jhadagan village under Chitalo panchayat in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Earlier, the ordeal of Jagannath Sethy about how he is struggling to nourish his family had been published in Kalinga TV and K News. After knowing about this Dr Samanta announced financial help for the family of the physically challenged. He has announced that an amount of Rs 5 thousand will be given to each month till coming five years. Dr Samanta has advised the physically challenged person to make arrangement for proper academic education of his son with this money.

On behalf of KISS Foundation, Debashish Sahu, the reporter of Kalinga TV for Jajpur town went to the house of Jagannath Sethy and handed over him the letter and informed that the money will be deposited to the victim’s bank account.

The family of Jagannath has conveyed gratitude to KISS Foundation and its founder Dr Achyuta Samanta for extending financial help to his family. The villagers and intellectuals have praised this noble effort of Dr Samanta.