KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand to 2 poor Sports women

Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS, which often extend its helping hand to sports persons, have come forward to help out two international sports persons who are these days living as poor women.

KIIT and KISS have proposed to provide employment to National medal winner, International Rugby player Sujata Pradhan and woman footballer Laxmi Munda. Not only employment but KIIT and KISS have also proposed them to provide all facilities for their studies.

After knowing about the miserable condition of the two talented sports persons, Founder of KIIT and KISS, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta contacted the two sports persons to know more about them. He then proposed to provide them employment.

Both these players have accepted this proposal of KIIT and KISS and they have shown their eagerness for employment.

Woman footballer Laxmi Munda has been offered free education at KISS with a monthly stipend. If she would not be interested for study, she would be provided employment.

Dr. Samanta has said that KISS and KIIT have always stood by the side of the sports persons to promote and encourage them.

Rugby player Sujata said that she has been contacted from KISS over phone to be employed. She was very happy to get the opportunity and happily accepted it. She has conveyed her gratefulness to Dr. Samanta for providing this opportunity.

Likewise, woman football player Laxmi accepted the proposal sent by KIIT and KISS and showed her interest to be employed.

Laxmi Munda is the youngest daughter of Balati Munda of Mangalpur Samil sahi under Dudhajori panchayat in Sukinda block of Jajpur district. She has played in the under 17 and under 19 Odisha team and also has played Indian Women League from Rising Students Club.

These days as his father is not able to walk due to old age, the family is struggling for livelihood. Laxmi is studying and simultaneously working in the paddy field as a daily labourer.

Rugby player Sujata Pradhan is the daughter of Kailash Pradhan from Raghunathpur Padaa sahi in Baranga area of Cuttack district. She has played in Odisha state team multiple times. She is a gold and silver medal winner. She has married to Prabhakar Pradhan of Girinda under Chandapur Police limits in Nayagarh district. He is a daily wage labourer and finding it difficult to nourish the family of 9 members with his meagre income as a daily labourer. And hence Sujata’s family is facing much trouble.