KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta Donates Rs. 2.5 Cr For Purchase Of Medical Equipment

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The MP of Kandhamal and founder of KIIT, KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has sanctioned Rs. 2.5 Cr from the MPLAD funds.

The MP has given the funds for betterment of medical facilities and purchase of testing  and screening equipment for the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Ganjam and Nayagarh in Odisha.

It is noteworthy that he has also given 3 months of salary to the CM’s Relief Fund.

Dr. Samanta has shared the information through a tweet. He has also requested all MPs and MLAs to make similar contributions.

 

