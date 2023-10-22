KIIT-KISS felicitate Asian Games & World University Games 2023 medal winners

Bhubaneswar: Star sportspersons and heroes of India’s win at Asian Games and World University Games 2023, China, shined at a grand felicitation ceremony was organised in the honour of KIIT and KISS students winning medals in the recently concluded 19th Asian Games, 2023 at Hangzhou, and 31st World University Games, 2023 at Chengdu, China.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar are promoting sports since their inception not only in the interest of their students, but also for the cause of Odisha’s imprints as a sports loving state across the globe.

During the felicitation financial incentives of amount Rs 5 lakh each was given to Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Asian Games – Gold Medalist (Shot Put), and Amit Rohidas, Asian Games – Gold Medalist (Hockey); while Rs 3 lakh each was given to Kishore Kumar Jena, Asian Games – Silver Medalist (Javelin Throw), and Tejaswin Shankar, Asian Games – Silver Medalist (Decathlon); and Rs 2 lakh each to Amlan Borgohain, World University Games – Bronze Medalist (200M) and Priyanka, World University Games – Bronze Medalist (20KM Race Walk Team) respectively.

Odisha’s first Olympian Anuradha Biswal, veteran footballer and coach of Odisha Women Football Team Shradhanjali Samantray, Olympian Dutee Chand, and fastest man of India Amiya Mallick, Secretary Odisha Rugby Association Upendra Mohanty, KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, Vice-Chancellor KIIT-DU Prof Saranjit Singh and Director General Sports KIIT-KISS Dr Gaganendu Dash felicitated the sportspersons.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Samanta said “the sports scenario in Odisha has completely changed under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Following in the footsteps of Odisha Government, KIIT and KISS always reach out in case of any issues with the sportspersons and help them. KIIT & KISS have produced 15 Olympians and more than 5 thousand sports persons from state level to international level, he added.

There are 14 students of KIIT Deemed-to-be-University represented India in the recently concluded Asian Games, 2023 at Hangzhou, China, and four of them won medals. Similarly, 18 students from three Universities of Odisha, including 14 students from KIIT, participated in the World University Games, 2023 in Chengdu, China, and two KIIT students won the bronze medals informed Dr Gaganendu Dash. Vice-Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh also called for more use of technology in sports coaching and enabling the aspirants to have better results.

