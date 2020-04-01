Bhubaneswar: During ongoing lock down in Odisha, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have come up to distribute ration, dry foods etc. to the poor families living in the slums of the capital city.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic nationwide lock down have been imposed. Accordingly, citizens have been asked to stay indoors.

However, while people from well to do families are somehow managing, the poor people, mainly of the slums are facing tough challenge to arrange food for two times a day.

Keeping this situation in view KIIT and KISS have started an initiative to distribute grocery items, dry foods etc. to at least 40,000 poor families living in the slums of Bhubaneswar.

According to KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the food that is being provided is meant for the children of the daily wage labourers and other poor people living in the slums of the capital city. The food that is being provided will increase immunity of the children.

Under this initiative dry food, flattened rice, sugar and grocery items were distributed in different areas of Bhubaneswar including the Kalpana basti, Champa pokhari, Haldia padia area.

The slum dwellers as well as social workers have highly praised the endevour of KIIT and KISS for such a noble deed.