Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS provide cooked food to needy people in fifteen districts of Odisha. After the lockdown was extended till May 31, KIIT and KISS have started the drive to provide free food at 21 places including 18 places in 15 districts and 3 places in Bhubaneswar. KIIT and KISS have decided to run the free food drive till May 31.

KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta is personally monitoring the drive. Odisha government has extended lockdown till May 31 in the wake of severity of the Covid pandemic. During this period cooked food (lunch) is being provided by KIIT and KISS to poor and helpless people in 15 districts including Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

In Bhubaneswar, KIIT and KISS are providing cooked food for Buddhanagar Leprosy colony, Mancheswar Jagannath Leprosy colony, Keshari Nagar Swapna Trust and Blind Association in Ward No 41 for both, lunch and dinner. People were facing much trouble as shops and hotels are closed due to lockdown.

With the help of district administration, KIIT and KISS staff members are distributing cooked food to about 150 helpless, poor people in a day in each district. After requesting Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, some staff members of KIIT and KISS are bearing the expenditure of the food that is being distributed in 15 district headquarters.