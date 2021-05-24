KIIT & KISS continue providing free cooked food to needy people in 15 dists of Odisha

By WCE 5
free food by kiit

Bhubaneswar: KIIT and KISS provide cooked food to needy people in fifteen districts of Odisha. After the lockdown was extended till May 31, KIIT and KISS have started the drive to provide free food at 21 places including 18 places in 15 districts and 3 places in Bhubaneswar. KIIT and KISS have decided to run the free food drive till May 31.

KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta is personally monitoring the drive. Odisha government has extended lockdown till May 31 in the wake of severity of the Covid pandemic. During this period cooked food (lunch) is being provided by KIIT and KISS to poor and helpless people in 15 districts including Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

In Bhubaneswar, KIIT and KISS are providing cooked food for Buddhanagar Leprosy colony, Mancheswar Jagannath Leprosy colony, Keshari Nagar Swapna Trust and Blind Association in Ward No 41 for both, lunch and dinner. People were facing much trouble as shops and hotels are closed due to lockdown.

With the help of district administration, KIIT and KISS staff members are distributing cooked food to about 150 helpless, poor people in a day in each district. After requesting Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, some staff members of KIIT and KISS are bearing the expenditure of the food that is being distributed in 15 district headquarters.

Also read: KISS Foundation provides financial assistance to 6 orphan siblings of Angul district
You might also like
State

Cyclone Yaas Update: Warning Issued To Different Ports Of Odisha

State

Odisha Cyclone Update: CM Naveen Patnaik To Address People At 4pm

State

Cyclone Yaas Update: Odisha Appoints 5 IAS Officers To Supervise Preparedness

State

Odisha Cyclone Yass: Balasore District Admin Takes Various Precautions

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.