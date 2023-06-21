KIIT-KISS celebrate 9th International Yoga Day

Bhubaneswar: The 9th International Yoga Day 2023 was celebrated at KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar today. Around 5000 staff members of KIIT and KISS took part in the event held early in the morning.

Inaugurating the Yoga Day Prof Sasmita Samanta, VC, KIIT DU said “India was the land where Yoga originated in the ancient times and India has also become the lead nation to give yoga an international platform and arena. Now yoga has become popular across the entire globe.

She said that during the last 9 years, India has taken yoga to every individual across the world. Yoga is one of the most important aspects of our lives to maintain balanced mind and a healthy body.’’

KIIT School of Yoga took the lead and guided the participants through different yogas, relaxing intervals and meditation. Two young gold medal winners of KISS in Yoga at the first Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav, recently held in KIIT, displayed complex postures to the participants, evoking excitement and inspiring the participants.

Senior functionaries of KIIT Group of Institutions and KISS including Registrar KIIT-DU Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar KISS-DU Dr Prashant Kumar Routray, Director General Sports KIIT-KISS Gaganendu Dash, Faculty members and staff of KIIT-KISS were present were present on this occasion. Registrar Prof. Mohanty proposed the vote of thanks.