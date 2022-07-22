KiiT-IS excels in CBSE Class XII results with regional toppers in Humanities & Commerce

Bhubaneswar: The KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) has posted hundred percent result in the CBSE XII Board exams, the results of which were declared on Friday. While all the students scored first division marks, the school also produced the regional toppers in Humanities and Commerce, the icing on the cake.

In the Humanities stream, Bishakha Rout secured 99.4 percent, while in the Commerce stream; B. Roneet Patro scored 99.2 percent. Pratham Prateek Mohanty topped the Science stream in the school with 99 percent.

Deevyanshu Malu, who topped in Odisha in the recently held JEE-Main 2022 exam, has scored a perfect 100 in all three subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

KiiT-IS, a constituent unit of the KIIT Group of institutions has consistently excelled in academics and co-curricular activities and has sustained its academic excellence since its inception about 16 years ago.

Congratulating all students for their success, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it has been possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology. He thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other staff for their effort towards this success.