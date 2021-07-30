KiiT International School Students Excel in CBSE 12th Board Exam

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Students of KiiT International School (KiiT-IS), Bhubaneswar posted excellent result in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were declared on 30th July 2021.

The students excelled in all three streams of Class XII CBSE Examination 2021. All students of the School stood out with first division with a school average of 85%. The highest mark scored by Yashovardhan Naik in the Science stream is 98%, where 30% of the students scored above 90% (A1). Vedika Narsaria scored 98% in Commerce, while Rachita Priyadarshini of Humanities scored 98%.

Related News

KiiT International School Students Excel in IBDP Exam

Five Students of KiiT Intl School Make it to the KVPY Galaxy

KiiT International School which offers CBSE, IGCSE, and IB DP curriculum has always excelled in academics and all co-curricular activities since the past 15 years of its inception.

Congratulating all students for their success, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it has been possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology. He thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other staff for their effort towards this success.

Also read: KiiT International School Students Excel in IBDP Exam 

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Rajendra University Gets UGC Recognition

State

Bhubaneswar registers 389 new positive cases in last 24 hours, 232 recover

State

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1841 patients recovered from Coronavirus

State

OSSTET-2021 to be conducted on this date, Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.