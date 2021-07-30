KiiT International School Students Excel in CBSE 12th Board Exam

Bhubaneswar: Students of KiiT International School (KiiT-IS), Bhubaneswar posted excellent result in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were declared on 30th July 2021.

The students excelled in all three streams of Class XII CBSE Examination 2021. All students of the School stood out with first division with a school average of 85%. The highest mark scored by Yashovardhan Naik in the Science stream is 98%, where 30% of the students scored above 90% (A1). Vedika Narsaria scored 98% in Commerce, while Rachita Priyadarshini of Humanities scored 98%.

KiiT International School which offers CBSE, IGCSE, and IB DP curriculum has always excelled in academics and all co-curricular activities since the past 15 years of its inception.

Congratulating all students for their success, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it has been possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology. He thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other staff for their effort towards this success.