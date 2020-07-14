KiiT International School Students excel in CBSE 12th Board Exam

Bhubaneswar: Students of KiiT International School (KiiT-IS), Bhubaneswar posted excellent result in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were declared on 13th July 2020.

The students excelled in all the three streams of Class XII CBSE Examination 2020. The highest mark scored by Aman Patra in the Science stream is 98% with 30% of students having scored above 90%.

The school which truly has International in its ethos has 25% of its students securing above 90% in the Commerce stream with the highest scores of Rishi Kedia and Adishree Pala shining at 96% .

The Humanities top score of Amrita Nanda remains to be 98% with a whopping 50% of the candidates securing above 90 % .All students have secured first division in the Examination.

Our school which offers CBSE, IGCSE and IB DP curriculum has always excelled in academics and all co-curricular activities since the past 14 years of its inception.

Congratulating all students for their success Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, it has possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology. He thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other staff for their effort towards this success.