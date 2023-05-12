KiiT International School Students Excel in CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Students of KiiT International School (KiiT-IS), Bhubaneswar posted excellent results in the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were declared on 12th May 2023. KiiT-IS student Sneha Nayak emerged as the regional topper in humanities.

The students excelled in all three streams of the Class XII CBSE Examination 2023. All students of the School stood out with first division, while 35% students secured 90% or more marks. Shuvam Sohan topped the Science stream with 98%, while Prachurjya Mohanty scored 98% in Commerce. Similarly, in the 10th Board Exam, over 60% students of the School scored above 90%. Sushree Manisha Mallick, Aastu Nayak, and Aditi Nayak secured 97% marks, which is the highest score of the School.

KiiT International School which offers CBSE, IGCSE, and IB DP curriculum has always excelled in academics and all co-curricular activities since the past 17 years of its inception.

Congratulating all students for their success, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS said, “KiiT IS in true sense an international School and one of the best international Schools in India. It has been possible only because of proper care and modern teaching methodology.”

Samanta also thanked Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other staff for their effort towards this success.

The Kalinga English Medium School at Kalarabanka, which catering to students from remote area, has been consistently posting good results. This year too, the school has posted cent percent result with a major chunk of students securing first division.

Likewise, KISS Delhi, which helps underprivileged urban poor students from Delhi and NCR, has continued their streak of solid performances in their third year with a cent percent result too.