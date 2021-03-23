KiiT International School Student Receives Patent For Washing Machine That Recycles Soap Water

Bhubaneswar: Ayushman Nayak, a Grade 7 student of KIIT International School (KiiT-IS), has received a patent for his idea “System for Using Recycled Soap Water in Washing Machine and Method” from Intellectual Property, Government of India.
Ayushman’s idea was based on developing a washing machine where the soap water will go through five layers of filtration and then can be stored to reuse. He had developed this idea when he was in Grade 3 and had received the APJ Abdul Kalam Ignite Award in the year 2017 organized by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF)-India.
The patent is valid for 20 years and is currently in his father’s name since Ayushman is a minor.
Meanwhile, founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated Ayushman for his achievement.
