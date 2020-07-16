Bhubaneswar: The KIIT International School (KiiT-IS), a constituent of KIIT Group of Institutions in Odisha, has achieved 100 percent result in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class-X , result of which was announced yesterday.

Subhomita Chakrobarty topped the school with 98 percent marks. At least 38 percent of students of the school have scored more than 90 percentage of marks while all the students have passed with first division.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS expressed satisfaction over the achievement and congratulated all the students and staff of the school.

KIIT International School students have been achieving nearly 100% pass result in the examination by CBSE, IBDP, IGCSE for 14 years in a row.