Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has won ‘THE Awards Asia’ 2020 hosted by the Times Higher Education (THE). It was announced on Tuesday. KIIT has been declared the winner in the category ‘Workplace of the Year’.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology got this recognition “for its unstinting commitment to its staff and students, in particular to its early career faculty”.

KIIT is well known for its decentralized governance. All senior functionaries are renowned academicians and they are chosen through a transparent process with merit as the only criteria.

Staff and faculty members of KIIT have given credit of the award to its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

KIIT is lauded for being a student-friendly and environmentally friendly campus since its inception.