Young University Rankings

KIIT gets ‘THE Awards Asia’ 2020

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has won ‘THE Awards Asia’ 2020 hosted by the Times Higher Education (THE). It was announced on Tuesday. KIIT has been declared the winner in the category ‘Workplace of the Year’.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology got this recognition “for its unstinting commitment to its staff and students, in particular to its early career faculty”.

KIIT is well known for its decentralized governance. All senior functionaries are renowned academicians and they are chosen through a transparent process with merit as the only criteria.

Staff and faculty members of KIIT have given credit of the award to its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

KIIT is lauded for being a student-friendly and environmentally friendly campus since its inception.

You might also like
State

Transgenders in Odisha covered under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana

State

Good News! Discount Is Also Available On LPG Cylinders Without Subsidy, This Is The…

State

Minor Girl Walks 10Km, Meets Collector Following Fight With Father Over MDM In Odisha

State

Every SBI Account Holder Must Know This Alert Of The Bank

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.