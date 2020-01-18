KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta attends Fit India Cyclothon in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University organized ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ on Saturday here in Odisha. On this occasion founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta as well as Vice Chancellor of KIIT University Hrushikesh Mohanty and many other dignitaries attended the drive and rode bicycle.

In his speech Dr. Samanta urged everybody to keep themselves fit. KIIT VC Mohanty waved the flag and officially inaugurated the Cyclothon.