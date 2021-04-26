KIIT Film Society, KSAC Wins Laurels At Film Festival

Bhubaneswar: A team of KIIT Film Society, KSAC has won 3rd place and Best Cinematography Award for their Short film “What You See in The Dark” at the Dream World Film Festival held at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

The film has also been officially selected for Lift-Off First Time Filmmakers 2021 in London and in Kalakari Film Festival 2021 in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The film was Written, Directed and Edited by Amal Ray; Cinematography by Sayantika Seth and Astik Shrivastava; Sound by Debangshu Bhattacharjee and starred Dipanwita Mandal, Prabhav Tewari and Soham Paul Majumder.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Dr. Shyam Sundar Behura, Deputy Director Student Services and other University officials congratulated the team for achieving this feat.