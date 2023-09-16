KIIT-DU and CME Group to Develop Industry-ready High-end Tech Talent Pool in India

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-DU and CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, on Thursday signed an MoU to drive core technological and financial competencies among students for the job market. CME Group will offer internship opportunities for undergraduates of KIIT-DU and provide them with training in the areas of digital technology and finance.

Expressing happiness over the collaboration, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, of KIIT & KISS said, “We are proud to collaborate with CME Group and expand the learning opportunities offered to our students. There is a great demand for digital technology talent and this collaboration with CME Group provides an amazing opportunity for our students to comprehend complex technology challenges and industry best practices.”

“Our Industry Engagement Programme is a step in that direction and we are excited to collaborate with global technology companies like CME Group”, stated Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU.

Prabhuram Duraiswami, Executive Director, Referential Data Services, CME Group said the agreement with KIIT-DU is the first of its kind for CME Group in India. We are excited to collaborate with KIIT-DU to provide further education and internship opportunities to students in India.”

The MoU will provide students with an industry-oriented experience, enabling them to work on practical and capstone projects aligned closely to industry requirements along with the senior technology leaders and learn from their professional experience.