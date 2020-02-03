KIIT celebrates Ace sprinter Dutee Chand’s Birthday in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Olympian, sprinter and student of KIIT, Dutee Chand celebrated her birthday on 3rd February 2020. Many national and international sports persons, cine stars, intellectuals, well-wishers of Dutee and eminent personalities from various walks of life including Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Indian footballer and former captain of Indian Women Football Team Shradhanjali Samantray; Arjun Awardee Cyclist Minati Mohapatra; Athletes Jauna Murmu, Purnima Hembram, Odia cene star, Mihir Das, Sabyasachi Mishra, cine critic Dilip Hali, senior journalist Pradosh Patnaik, Pro-VC of KIIT Deemed to be University, Prof. Sasmita Samant and KIIT Sports Director, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, KIIT officials Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini, Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak, Dr. Smita Mohanty joined the birthday celebration programme at Hotel Crown, Bhubaneswar. All the dignitaries wished her bright future and success in coming Olympics.

Expressing his good wishes, Dr. Samanta said, “Dutee is a blessed child. May God bless her on her birthday; she will bring many more laurels to Odisha and India. Dutee will fulfill the hopes of people of Odisha and India in 2020 Olympics with the blessings of God” he added.

Dutee Chand said, “Though I don’t celebrate my birthday with such larger scale, this year KIIT came up to do the same for me. I thank the KIIT family for this. I thank Dr. Samanta and KIIT family for all the love they have bestowed on me. This year is very important for me as I will participate in the Tokyo Olympics this year. And for that I seek all your blessings.”

Early in the morning, Dutee celebrated her birthday in Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) with 30000 tribal children by cutting cake. The children of KISS were very much enthusiastic to see Dutee near them. The students, faculties and staff of KISS wished all the best to Dutee on the occasion.