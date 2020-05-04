Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) had started online classes for its students, even before the nationwide lock down imposed to curb Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, online classes of KIIT receive about 95% attendance daily. Accordingly, KIIT University has put a benchmark for all Indian universities in this regard.

KIIT is the first ever university in India to hold online classes, doubt clearing sessions and exams. Indian institutions are adopting it now. KIIT can be named as Odisha’s pride and Country’s leading institution for a reason. It can be tagged as the Institution of Eminence for the right reason.