KIIT at home online classes

KIIT at home

KIIT earns applause for successful online classes

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) had started online classes for its students, even before the nationwide lock down imposed to curb Coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, online classes of KIIT receive about 95% attendance daily. Accordingly, KIIT University has put a benchmark for all Indian universities in this regard.

KIIT is the first ever university in India to hold online classes, doubt clearing sessions and exams. Indian institutions are adopting it now. KIIT can be named as Odisha’s pride and Country’s leading institution for a reason. It can be tagged as the Institution of Eminence for the right reason.

You might also like
State

Movement of people for non-essential activities strictly prohibited from 7 PM to 7 AM…

State

Man escapes CIVID-19 containment zone, opens shop in Odisha’s Jajpur;…

State

Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises to 169

State

Registration Of Vehicles & People Entering Odisha Mandatory, Reminds State Govt

Comments
Loading...